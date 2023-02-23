TONIGHT: A cold front will traverse Arkansas tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop below freezing north of I-40. The rest of the state will stay in the 40s with cloudy skies. Northeast winds 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday won’t be nice weather for outdoor activities. It will be cloudy, showery, and cold. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 40s with a 40% chance of rain. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: The stationary front that will bring us showers Friday will also bring a few showers on Saturday. Overall, the coverage of the showers will be lower. There will only be a 30% chance of rain with temperatures in the low 50s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That front will finally lift to our north on Sunday. This will eliminate the rain chance and allow temperatures to warm back into the low 70s! Our next chance for thunderstorms will be overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Right now, it looks like western Arkansas could see damaging thunderstorms. We’ll be watching that storm closely over the coming days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.