It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.

It will be dry over the weekend. Then there are two chances of rain next week. We expect showers on Monday, and showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures will be milder those days too.