FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with perhaps a few isolated showers. Highs near 66. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, windy and mild with a few isolated storms. Overnight storms could be severe, but the risk is very low. Lows near 60. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few isolated storms, especially in the afternoon. A few afternoon storms could be strong to severe. The risk is low. Highs near 67, then falling after the storms pass. Wind: S 10-20 mph, then shifting from the NW behind the storms. Gusts could be up to 25 mph.
