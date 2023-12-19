TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase on Friday and through the weekend. Sunday will likely be the rainiest day, with rain chances lingering into Christmas Day on Monday. Temperatures look to stay on the mild side throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.