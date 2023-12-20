TODAY: Today will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will stay light out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.
TOMORROW: Clouds will continue on Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will start to increase late on Thursday.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue to increase on Friday and through the weekend. Sunday will likely be the rainiest day, with rain chances lingering into Christmas Day on Monday. Temperatures look to stay on the mild side throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.
