TODAY: Clouds and mist will continue into this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will pick up out of the north and bring in cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: A breezy northwest wind will blow cooler air into Arkansas. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s up north and low to mid 40s here in Central Arkansas. Clouds will decrease throughout the night, becoming clear by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: For the most part the weekend will be cool and nice! Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday will be dry, but clouds and rain will move in during the evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday as well.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m watching the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night in east Oklahoma. The risk might get extended into western Arkansas over the next few days. There is also a risk for severe thunderstorms south of Arkansas on Monday, I’ll keep an eye on that as well. Either way, Monday will be a rainy day with clearing and much cooler temperatures for Tuesday through Thanksgiving.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

