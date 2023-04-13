Clouds rolled in last night. It will be a mostly cloudy day. Thicker clouds in Southeast Arkansas will give that part of the state a 40-50% chance of rain showers. There isn’t a chance of rain in the forecast for Little Rock.

Temperatures will warm up into the 80s Friday and Saturday. Saturday will also be quite humid and breezy. It will be an environment conducive for strong to severe storms. Those storms will form in the middle of Saturday afternoon.

Large hail and damaging wind are the main concerns for Saturday’s thunderstorms. The tornado potential is low, but not absent.