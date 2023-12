Clouds today, but we will not get rain today in Central AR. West Arkansas might get some showers late in the afternoon and this evening.

After Midnight Central Arkansas will have a slight chance of real light showers.

The big rainy day is going to be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Even during the afternoon on Christmas, some thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

By next Tuesday morning, most of the state should have received 1-2″ of rain.