Wednesday is starting off cloudy or mostly cloudy, but the clouds will start to clear before Noon and about half the state may be clear at Noon. Nearly all of the state will become sunny this afternoon.

We still have a chance of rain Friday, but it’s not looking like a big deal. Only light, very spotty showers are expected. Otherwise Friday will be warm and windy, but temperatures will quickly fall in the late afternoon and Friday night behind the cold front.

We’ll have cooler weather this weekend and the first of next week.

There is a chance of rain (perhaps more significant than this week’s) coming in late next week.