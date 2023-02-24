Remaining cloudy over the weekend with some low end rain chances but temperatures will recover from highs in the low 50s Saturday to around 70 Sunday.
A Pacific cold front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms late Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s.
Very windy but quite warm Monday with highs in the upper 70s; continued breezy and warm Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Mainly Cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
