TUESDAY: A bit chilly with increasing clouds. Highs near 52. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 34. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs near 59. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

THE NEXT WEATHER-MAKER: Scattered light to moderate showers will return on Friday, followed by a few showers Saturday and even more rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. By the time Christmas is behind us, an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.