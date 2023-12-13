OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to diminish tonight, with temperatures cooling to the 40s much of the night. Low temps will be in the upper 30s by sunrise with a northeasterly wind around 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions start Thursday with more clouds building in by the end of it. Temperatures will be in the low 60s after a cool start.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain builds over west Arkansas late Friday night and moves through central Arkansas Saturday. South Arkansas will see the most rain with ½”-1″ of rain in some spots. Central Arkansas could get closer to ¼” of rain Saturday. Rain clears later Saturday night with breezy and mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.