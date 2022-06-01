It’s a warm and muggy morning and it will still be a little hot and muggy today before showers and thunderstorms get started in central Arkansas. They will likely start to develop around Noon.



The showers and thunderstorms will likely be isolated to start, but they will grow and more will develop making them more numerous this afternoon. A high temperature of 89 will likely be reached early and then temperatures should fall off some once rain and thunderstorms get going.

A cool front will pass through Thursday. More rain is expected with the front, plus Thursday will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.