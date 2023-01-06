It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. As a warm front passes over the state, high clouds will increase and thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front.

Behind the warm front is an area of low pressure and eventual cool front. That low and front will bring scattered showers after Midnight into Saturday morning and through Saturday. Saturday evening, Southeast Arkansas may receive ½” to 1″ of rain.

Another rain and thunderstorm chance is coming next Thursday.