We will have a little sunshine this morning, but it won’t last too long. It will be cloudy by the end of the day with a slight chance of rain. The rain chance will really go up tonight. It will be mild. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 63°.

The rain settle in overnight and goes through Thanksgiving Day. There will be a lull in rain Friday, but Saturday will likely be another rainy day.

Around an inch of rain is likely Thanksgiving Day in Central Arkansas. Higher amounts will be possible in South Arkansas. Another half inch of rain is possible Saturday.