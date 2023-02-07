After hitting the 70s Monday, Tuesday will also be mild in Central Arkansas, although it will be cloudier. Northwest Arkansas will likely see rain, but Central Arkansas will only have isolated showers this afternoon. The rain chance will go up tonight and tomorrow.
So, light isolated showers this afternoon, moderate rain showers tonight, and then widespread and heavy rain Wednesday. There may even be a couple severe thunderstorms in far east and southeast Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.
