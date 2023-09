Dry air at and near the surface will keep rain out of Central AR today, but West and South AR may get some light showers or sprinkles as an upper-level disturbance is moving through. It will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Some clearing is likely at the end of the day.

Temperatures will warm as we go into the weekend. The 90s will return. The humidity will come back next week. Central Arkansas will have it’s next chance of rain next Wednesday.