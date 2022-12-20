TODAY: Your Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Skies will begin to clear out in the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: This will be the calm before the storm. The morning will start clear and cold with morning temperatures starting below freezing. Clouds will increase for the afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid and upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Thursday is going to be wild. The morning will start off rather peaceful and mild with temperatures in the 40s. The powerful arctic cold front will swing through in the afternoon and bring snow with it. Central Arkansas will see a trace to an inch of blowing snow. Behind the snow, it will get extremely cold. Northwest winds 20-30 mph!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday morning will be the coldest time. Temperatures will be near 0° with wind chills 25-30° below zero! It will still be cold through Christmas, but temperatures will warm each day. I think we will get above-freezing Christmas afternoon!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

