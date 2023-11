TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and a bit chilly. Highs near 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

HALLOWEEN EVENING: Clear, cold and breezy. Temps in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT TUE-WED: Clear and freezing. Lows near 30. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 53. Wind: N 5-10, then S 5-10 mph.