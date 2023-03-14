After a morning low of 32° in Little Rock it will be chilly through the afternoon. It will stay mostly sunny into the afternoon, and then it will cloud up in the late afternoon. A shower is possible in far Southwest Arkansas.

Clouds will clear out before Midnight and another cold night will ensue. Parts of Central and North Arkansas have a Freeze Warning from Midnight until 9 AM, Wednesday.

After a warm front passes through Wednesday temperatures will jump into the 60s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon and Thursday night will also bring rain and thunderstorms with a possibility of severe thunderstorms, especially in Southwest Arkansas. Damaging wind is the biggest threat Thursday night. Any individual storm could pose a tornado threat.