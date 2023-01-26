It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon but remain chilly. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low30s. Little Rock will have a low of 31°.

Warmer weather is coming tomorrow with a strong southwest wind and sunshine. With mild air in place this weekend and a new low-pressure system moving in, we will have showers developing Saturday that will carry into Sunday morning.

A strong cold front will pass through Sunday evening, so cold, Arctic air returns next week. With a new low coming Tuesday with rain, we may start Tuesday with some freezing rain. We’re keeping our eyes on that system.