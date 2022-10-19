With a sunny sky this afternoon it will not warm up a whole lot, but it will get warmer than Tuesday afternoon go. Little Rock will top out at 59°. Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as last night.
Temperatures will be warming up Thursday and Friday and through the weekend. Rain is in the forecast starting Monday. That will likely carry through Tuesday. It’s beginning to look like a decent amount of rain will be possible statewide next week.
