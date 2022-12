It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!

It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.

It will be chilly through next week, but get even colder Thursday and into the Christmas Weekend. A strong cold front will come through Thursday. There is even a chance of snow with it too.