High pressure both at the surface and in the upper levels will keep Arkansas increasingly hot and rain free through the middle of next week. Highs will soar into the 90s to around 100° with overnight lows only dropping into the low 70s.
A weak cold front may bring a bit of relief from the heat by next Friday.
