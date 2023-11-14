OVERNIGHT: It will cool to the 50s later Tuesday evening, with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Clear and calm conditions are expected across the state.

WEDNESDAY: Another pleasant Autumn day is in store Wednesday, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind will shift more toward the east around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front will bring slightly cooler and drier conditions this weekend. Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night into Monday. Some rain could linger through Tuesday morning before clearing in time for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.