TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°.

SUNDAY: Even with sunny skies temperatures won’t warm up too much. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 40s across the state. Winds will be lighter, north around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Our next chance for rain and even more snow arrives Monday afternoon! It will start off as rain everywhere around 4 pm and change to snow after sunset in northern Arkansas and the higher elevations. It looks like if you got snow Friday night, you will again Monday night. Temperatures will be too warm to support widespread accumulation on roads.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: After that system moves out we will continue to see cold temperatures. The rest of the week will feature mostly sunny skies with below-freezing mornings and cold afternoons in the upper 40s and low 50s.

