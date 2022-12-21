An Arctic cold front will blast through Arkansas Thursday bringing areas of rain changing to snow, rapidly falling temperatures, strong northwest winds and dangerously cold wind chills. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ are possible in northwest/north central Arkansas an inch or so along US64 and in the northern Ouachitas and a coating along US70/I40 east of Little Rock.

Mostly sunny and bitterly cold Friday with lows in the single digits below 0 north and single digits above 0 central and south with coldest wind chills of -20° to -30° north -10° to -15° central and -5° to -10° south. Highs Friday will struggle into the 10s to low 20s.

Mostly sunny and not as cold Christmas weekend with lows in the 10s and highs in the 30s.