Intense heat will continue this weekend as highs top out around 100° and overnight lows only drop to around 80°.
High pressure in the upper levels will continue to abnormally hot weather into the mid of next week with little chance of rain.
A cold front will drop into the Mid South Thursday and Friday with less hot daytime highs and increasing rain chances especially by late next week.
