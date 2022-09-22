A cold front moving through Arkansas Thursday is bringing a break from the unseasonably hot weather we’ve seen since last weekend. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s with highs Friday in the upper 70s and 80s.
As high pressure moves east this weekend, southerly winds will push temperatures back into the 90s to around 100°.
Another cold front will swing through late Sunday followed by pleasant weather next week.
