Another scorching hot day is on the way Wednesday with highs around 100°. A cold front will move across Arkansas Thursday ushering in a “slightly” less hot day with highs around 90°.

A brief cool down is expected Friday with highs in the 80s followed by another surge of heat Saturday with highs back well in to the 90s.

A stronger cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

The beginning of next week will feature highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s to around 60.