TONIGHT: Temperatures will vary widely across the state tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild over the eastern half of Arkansas, while clear skies over west Arkansas will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday will be similar to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will start in the 30s and warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cool and mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday. On Sunday there is a low chance for some cold rain showers. A weak low-pressure system will try to move in from the west, but it’s running into some very dry air, so I don’t expect much rain.

Next week looks cool and quiet.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram