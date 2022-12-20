Arctic air will blast into Arkansas Thursday with rapidly falling temperatures and rain changing to snow. Accumulations of an inch or two are possible across northern Arkansas, around an inch in the Ouachitas and a coating in a few places in central Arkansas.

Low Friday morning will be in the single digits above and below 0 with highs Friday in the 10s to low 20s. Strong winds and bitterly cold air will result in dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night and Friday morning of -20° to -30° in north Arkansas, -10° to -15° central and -5° south.

Sunshine is expected over Christmas weekend with highs only in the 30s and lows in the low to mid 10s.