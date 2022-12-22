Arctic high pressure will continue to move toward and through the Mid South through Sunday along with bitter cold temperatures. Clear to mostly clear skies are expected with lows from in the single digits with highs around 20 moderating to lows in the mid 10s and highs in the mid to upper 30s Christmas.

A weak storm system will bring isolated rain or snow showers Monday with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A significant warm up is expected ahead of another cold front later next week. Scattered showers will develop Thursday with lows around 50 and highs in the mid 60s.