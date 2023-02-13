The first of two powerful storm systems will bring an increase in clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40s. For Tuesday, expect strong southerly winds of 20-30mph, gusting as high as 55mph, along with showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Storm system number two, will initially bring warmer conditions Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe, Wednesday night through early Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s in the morning before rapidly falling to around 40° late Thursday afternoon.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and cooler Friday and Saturday with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
