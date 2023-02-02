Winter weather has finally wound down across Arkansas, however, any roads that stay wet overnight with freeze as temperatures fall into the 20s.
High pressure will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies through Monday with a warming trend expected. High Friday will top out in the low to mid 40s reaching the mid to upper 60s by Monday.
A cold front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
