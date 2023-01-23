A strong storm system will bring rain, heavy at times, to much of the state beginning mid to late morning Tuesday with a quick changeover to snow for parts of west and north Arkansas. Precipitation will quick end by early morning Wednesday but skies will remain cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

After a cold Thursday, temperatures will warm back into the 50s for Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Saturday and Sunday with areas of rain expected and highs in the 50s.