With only a few morning clouds temperatures are starting in the mid-30s in Central and South Arkansas. They are in the 20s in North Arkansas. With sunshine temperatures will reach into the 50s this afternoon with a high temperature of 53° in Little Rock as the wind increases.

High pressure is building in from the northwest today, that will bring widespread 20s tonight and cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Friday morning a cold front will be moving through. It may bring some flurries to NWA, but Friday will mainly just be a colder and cloudier day.

Temperatures will only slightly warm this weekend, but the warm up will accelerate next week heading toward Thanksgiving.