Fantastic weather this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and then the 50s by Midnight. Overnight, it will briefly drop into the upper 40s.

The center of high pressure will slide east the next couple of days allowing warm and windy weather into the state. Eventually, the humidity will return too. That will set us up for a round of thunderstorms and heavy rain Thursday into Friday. Severe weather is going to be possible, especially Thursday night. Be Weather Aware!