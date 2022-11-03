It’s going to be a beautiful mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures well above average. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 80°. The normal is 67°.

Friday will be warm too and will start to turn windy ahead of Friday night’s cold front and storms.

The evening will bring strong to severe storms with a threat of damaging wind, heavy rain, and perhaps a low chance of tornadoes. Storms will be moving into Central Arkansas between 7 & 10 PM. One to two inches of rain is expected by the time the storms move out by Saturday morning.

The thunderstorms will come through after sunset, so in the dark. Don’t be caught off-guard. Stay Weather Aware.