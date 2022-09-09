It’s a nice, comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s and the humidity is in check. Clouds will increase late today, and temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. Tonight there will be a slight chance of showers.
The increasing clouds late today are ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring the slight chance of rain tonight and a higher chance of rain Saturday afternoon. The humidity will also increase with this approaching low.
