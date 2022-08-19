It’s a beautiful Friday afternoon with humidity in control and a beautiful mostly sunny sky. Little Rock will have a high around 90°.

No rain is coming to Central Arkansas today, but isolated showers/thunderstorms will once again be possible Saturday. Then Sunday and Monday, rain chances will greatly increase with the passing of a new front.

Rainfall totals may approach one inch in Central Arkansas by the end of Monday, and in south Arkansas it may surpass two inches.