It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°.

The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.

While most of the storms and therefore severe storms may be in Mississippi, the far eastern Delta and southeastern Delta in Arkansas does have a Moderate risk forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. Central Arkansas needs to be Weather Aware, because there could be some brief severe storms ahead of the cold front that will swing through overnight. The peak window for Central Arkansas is going to be between 9 PM tomorrow and 12 AM, Wednesday.