SUNDAY: High pressure continues to rule over our weather. Sunday will be sunny with slightly warmer temperatures than Saturday. The morning will start out in the 40s and low 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy northeast winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Morning lows and afternoon highs will be 1 or 2 degrees warmer than Sunday.

TUESDAY: Temperatures hold in the mid 80s Tuesday. Still sunny with a northeast breeze of around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Arkansas will see widespread temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. These warmer temperatures are out ahead of a cold front that will move through late this week.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That cold front will move from north to south across the Natural State Thursday night. No rain is expected with this front, but it will bring cooler temperatures next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

