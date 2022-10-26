TONIGHT: Clear skies and nearly calm winds will allow for another cold night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in the valleys and low 40s everywhere else.

THURSDAY: Another beautiful fall day Thursday. Sunny skies and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. East wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will being to increase in the morning ahead of our weekend rain. Temperatures will start out in the 40s and rise near 70° by the afternoon. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain will move in on Saturday morning and continue for most of the weekend. This time it looks like southern and central Arkansas could get the most.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.