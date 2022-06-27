After this weekend’s cold front, we’ve seen beautiful weather to start the work week. High pressure moving by to our north will continue to usher in less hot and less humid air for the next couple of days.

Partly cloudy and comfortably cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Southerly winds return starting Thursday with heat and humidity increasing. Afternoon heating will bring low end shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday through Saturday. A cold front will move into south Missouri with more numerous showers and thunderstorms expected.