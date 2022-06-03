The clouds cleared out last night and the humidity dropped off. That is allowing us to start our Friday in the low 60s and upper 50s. It will warm through the 60s and into the mid 70s by Noon today. Then, we’ll climb to the low 80s this afternoon.



There may be a few afternoon clouds, but all in all it will be a mostly sunny day. No rain is in the forecast today, but there is a small chance Saturday and then a higher chance Sunday.



Next week will bring a chance of rain each day as each day will see an upper-level disturbance move through. This is a typical early June pattern.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.