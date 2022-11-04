It will be a warm and windy afternoon and night. Storms will move into West Arkansas late this afternoon and into Central Arkansas this evening.

Severe storms with the main threat of damaging wind are expected. Click through this slide show to see how the storms will progress across the state starting late this afternoon in West Arkansas and after Midnight in East Arkansas.

On top of the threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes, there will be some heavy rain tonight. Some isolated flash flooding may occur. By Saturday morning all should have received at least 1″ of rain. Many will get 2″, and some may have more than 2″ of rain.