TONIGHT: Another stick night across the Natural State. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a southeast wind of around 5 mph.

LABOR DAY: Monday will be similar, except the chance for afternoon showers will be quite a bit higher. Low 70s in the morning, low 90s in the afternoon, and a 60% chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: I’m forecasting temperatures to reach the low 90s again with just a 20% chance for afternoon showers. South wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like a cold front will stall over central Arkansas midweek. The stalled front will bring rain chances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The front will finally push through Arkansas by next weekend bringing cooler drier air.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

