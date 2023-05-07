TONIGHT: Other than a few showers and thunderstorms over south Arkansas, most of us will stay dry. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A breezy southwest wind of 10 mph will warm temperatures in the low 90s for many Arkansans. Feels like temperatures will be near 100° with mostly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm.

TUESDAY: I think Tuesday could be a couple of degrees cooler than Monday. This is because there will be more clouds and a 30% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. The best chance for a pop-up thunderstorm will be after 8 pm Tuesday evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot and humid conditions will continue for the rest of the week. It looks like our chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be slightly higher Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t see any relief from the heat and humidity anytime soon.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

