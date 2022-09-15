TODAY: Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures warming up into the lower 90s. Humidity will stay low today as sunny and dry weather continues. A few clouds will likely drift into the after by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures warming into the lower 90s. Humidity will stay on the lower side on Friday but dew points will be a bit higher than earlier this week.

EXTENDED: Humidity will really start to make a comeback this weekend as temperatures continue to warm. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s this weekend with feels like temperatures approaching the mid to upper 90s. The warming trend will continue into next week.